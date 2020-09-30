Medtronic under Justice Department probe over ventilator competition - WSJ

Markets
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating if acquisitions by medical device maker Medtronic Plc MDT.N hindered competition in ventilator manufacturing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has received a civil subpoena from the department requesting more information on the same, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2GkYjMC)

Medtronic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

