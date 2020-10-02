Medtronic Under Federal Investigation For Ventilator Shortage

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe toÂ The Daily UpsideÂ newsletter.Â It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

In the early days of the pandemic, a shortage of ventilators was one of the most pressing challenges for the healthcare system.Â Â



Now, U.S. officials are investigating whether industry consolidation in the ventilator market played a role in causing the shortage.Â



According to the WSJ, the Justice Department has issued a civil subpoenaÂ to Medtronic, the $140 billion med-tech giant, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Ventilator Consolidation

The focus of the probe is a series of acquisitions stemming back to 2012. The story begins when device maker Covidien PLC purchased Newport Medical Instruments, a small ventilator manufacturer for $108 million.



Newport had secured a contract to supply low-cost ventilatorsÂ to the federal government, but the projectÂ stalled after Covidien bought Newport.Â The two sides eventuallyÂ agreed to terminate the contract before any ventilators were delivered.



A few years later, Medtronic swallowed Covidien (and with it, Newport) in a $50 billion deal. The purchase helped secure Medtronic's place as a pillar in the ventilator market.



Both deals were cleared by antitrust regulators.



The Accusation

In April, members of the House antitrust subcommittee sent a letter to the FTC Chairman questioning whether the Newport deal was to blame for the shortage of ventilators:

An excerpt from the letter read: "Covidien's purchase of a potentially market-disrupting competitor...has all the hallmarks of a killer acquisition, where an incumbent firm acquires and then shuts down a key rival."

Medtronic, which inheritedÂ the problem in a nesting doll scenario, has denied the accusations.Â A company spokesman said the industry remains competitive, "with at least 10 major players in which the top five account for approximately 50% market share."



The Takeaway: The ventilator shortage, knock on wood, is behind us.Â Medtronic's problems might just be beginning.

