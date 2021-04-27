Medtronic To Launch Study For Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Therapy In Bladder Incontinence

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced FDA approval to proceed with an investigational device exemption trial to evaluate its implantable tibial neuromodulation device — a therapy designed to provide relief from symptoms of bladder incontinence.

The TITAN 1 Feasibility Study is a prospective, multicenter, feasibility study to characterize the procedure for the implantable tibial neuromodulation device in subjects with bladder incontinence. Medtronic said twenty patients from eight sites in the U.S. will receive a device and will be followed for 12 months. Enrollment is anticipated to begin in May 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.