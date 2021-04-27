Markets
Medtronic To Launch Study For Implantable Tibial Neuromodulation Therapy In Bladder Incontinence

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced FDA approval to proceed with an investigational device exemption trial to evaluate its implantable tibial neuromodulation device — a therapy designed to provide relief from symptoms of bladder incontinence.

The TITAN 1 Feasibility Study is a prospective, multicenter, feasibility study to characterize the procedure for the implantable tibial neuromodulation device in subjects with bladder incontinence. Medtronic said twenty patients from eight sites in the U.S. will receive a device and will be followed for 12 months. Enrollment is anticipated to begin in May 2021.

