Markets
MDT

Medtronic To Buy Avenu Medical; Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medical devices company Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Tuesday the planned acquisition of privately-held medical device company Avenu Medical that is focused on the endovascular (minimally invasive) creation of arteriovenous (AV) fistulae for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) undergoing dialysis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Avenu's percutaneous fistula creation technology will strengthen the Medtronic Peripheral Vascular Access portfolio and reinforce Medtronic's commitment to improving outcomes for patients with end-stage renal disease.

The acquisition is expected to close in October, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The acquisition of Avenu Medical is the sixth in a series of tuck in acquisitions that Medtronic has made in 2020. The transaction is expected to be immaterial to Medtronic's adjusted earnings per share in the first two fiscal years before turning accretive in fiscal year 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular