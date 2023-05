May 25 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Thursday said it will acquire Korea-based insuline delivery device maker EOFlow Co Ltd.

Medtronic will acquire all of their shares in EOFlow at a price of KRW 30,000 ($22.71) per share.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

