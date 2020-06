Medtronic ties up with Foxconn to boost ventilator production

Add details on partnership, background on ventilators

June 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic MDT.N said on Thursday it had partnered with Foxconn 2317.TW to boost production of its ventilators to 10,000 over the next year amid surging demand as the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus overwhelms hospitals.

The ventilators will be marketed and sold by Medtronic and produced by Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, at the Taiwanese company's facilities in Wisconsin.

If needed, Medtronic and Foxconn can increase their production capacity to more than double the current Foxconn ventilator commitment, the companies said in a joint statement.

Several companies, including General Motors Co GM.N, General Electric GE.N and ResMed Inc RMD.N, have been ramping up ventilator production to stem a potential shortage.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.