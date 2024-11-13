Medtronic sued by Hexagon Health over hernia mesh patents

Hexagon Health and its founder Dr. Shirin Towfigh diled a lawsuit in Delaware today against Medtronic (MDT), alleging Medtronic infringed three of Hexagon’s patents related to hernia mesh treatment devices. The lawsuit asserts that Medtronic “copied Hexagon Health’s designs for an inguinal hernia mesh repair device, known as Dextile, that includes broad coverage with a fin shape to better serve patients and reduce complications following surgery. The suit further charges that Medtronic knowingly continued to manufacture and sell the device even after the U.S. Patent Office formally awarded Hexagon Health’s patents on Dr. Towfigh’s improved mesh.”

