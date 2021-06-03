Medtronic stops distribution, sale of heart device over safety concerns

June 3 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N said on Thursday it was stopping the distribution and sale of its heart device HVAD System due to safety concerns.

The company earlier informed physicians that the HVAD pump may experience a delay to restart or a failure to restart after it was stopped.

Pump restart failure can potentially worsen a patient's heart condition, lead to a heart attack, require hospitalization and result in death, Medtronic said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.