Medtronic stops distribution, sale of heart device over safety concerns

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was stopping the distribution and sale of its heart device HVAD System due to safety concerns.

The company earlier informed physicians that the HVAD pump may experience a delay to restart or a failure to restart after it was stopped.

Pump restart failure can potentially worsen a patient's heart condition, lead to a heart attack, require hospitalization and result in death, Medtronic said.

