Medtronic Stock Finds Its Footing—Now It’s Gaining Momentum

It has taken Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) a considerable amount of time to regain momentum, but it has, and its stock price is on track to move higher.

The chart price reflects the shift, with action indicating a bottoming process unfolding over several years.

The critical details are that price action cleared a crucial hurdle in early 2025, formed a Golden Crossover, and confirmed a completed market reversal following the fiscal year 2026 (F2026) Q2 earnings release.

In this scenario, MDT stock is on track to rally over the subsequent quarters, potentially years, as it sustains modest growth, healthy margins, cash flow, and capital returns.

Medtronic’s stock price could advance 20% to 30%, potentially more, given the favorable growth outlook. Not only is the company sustaining mid-single-digit growth in F2026, but results are accelerating, leading to guidance improvements and a high likelihood that the forecasts are too cautious.

As of mid-November, the consensus forecasts reported by MarketBeat anticipate the healthcare company to grow at a mid-single-digit pace over the next five to six years, with incremental margin improvements along the way.

Capital returns are a significant factor, including dividends, distribution growth, and share buybacks. The dividend yield of 2.95% is attractive and reliable. The payout ratio is approximately 50%, making the current payment easily sustainable.

Distribution increases are expected because the company is a Dividend Aristocrat with over 40 years of consecutive dividend increases, earnings growth, and a healthy balance sheet. Share buybacks are also attractive, reducing the count incrementally each quarter and are expected to be sustained at this pace for the foreseeable future.

Medtronic Fires on All Cylinders in Q2 F2026

Medtronic had a strong FQ2, with growth across all segments, resulting in $8.96 billion in net revenue. This represents a 6.6% year-over-year (YOY) increase, an acceleration from last year that outpaced the consensus by a narrow margin.

Strength is underpinned by organic growth, up 5.5%, and the Cardiovascular portfolio, which grew by 10.8% on a 71% increase in sales of cardiac ablation solutions. Diabetic sales were also strong, up 10.3% YOY, trailed by smaller gains in the Neurosciences and Medical-Surgical segments.

Margin news is also good. Operational quality and a lack of tariff surprises led to incremental margin improvement and accelerated bottom-line gains. The critical detail is that the adjusted earnings grew by 8% compared to the 6.6% top-line gain, outperforming MarketBeat’s reported consensus by a wider margin, and the strength is expected to continue.

Q2 strengths led management to raise its guidance for the year and boost market sentiment. The company increased its organic growth forecast by 50 basis points to 5.5%, which is slightly ahead of the consensus and the low end of the target EPS range, positioning the midpoint above the consensus. The company may lift targets again following FQ3.

Institutional and Analyst Trends Indicate Accumulation Underway

Institutional and analyst trends indicate accumulation of this stock is underway. The institutions, which own more than 80% of the stock, have been buying it in balance over the trailing 12-month period and have increased their buying activity in late Q3 and early Q4.

The institutions provide a strong support base and market tailwind, also reflected in analyst data. Analyst trends include expanded coverage, firming sentiment, and price target increases, with the consensus price target of $103 suggesting modest upside and recent updates pointing to larger gains.

The question now is whether these groups will continue to buy and lift targets, and the Q2 updates suggest they will.

The post-release price action is solid. The market advanced by 5% soon after the open, confirming support at a critical pivot point and setting a new high. The critical pivot point is the previous resistance, the top of a trading range and the baseline for a reversal pattern. The takeaway is that this market has completed a technical reversal, opening the door to a sustainable rally.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.