Medtronic Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 8 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $94.73, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.64% from the previous average price target of $91.40.

The standing of Medtronic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $93.00 $90.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $98.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $92.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $104.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $92.00 $85.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $90.00 $85.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $104.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Perform $94.00 $92.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $82.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Hold $87.00 $85.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $90.00 $76.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $100.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

A Deep Dive into Medtronic's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medtronic's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.77% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

