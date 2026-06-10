Is Medtronic Stock a Buy at 14x Forward Earnings?

Medtronic plc MDT enters fiscal 2027 with guidance calling for continued organic growth and modest adjusted earnings expansion. At roughly the mid-teens on forward earnings and with a 3.5% dividend yield, the setup can appeal to investors seeking steadier medical-device exposure.

The long-term stance is Neutral because progress in growth platforms is being weighed against near-term headwinds. Tariffs, fuel and transportation costs, mix drag, currency exposure and competition remain the main checks on upside.

MDT Setup: Guidance Points Up, but Risks Persist

For fiscal 2027, Medtronic guided for organic revenue growth of 6.75% to 7.25% and adjusted earnings per share of $5.90 to $6.00. The outlook includes a 53rd week and a full-year contribution from the Diabetes business while separation plans remain on track.

Consensus expectations call for fiscal 2027 revenue of $38.62 billion and earnings per share of $5.96. With guidance and consensus close, the decision hinges on whether execution can hold up as costs and mix pressure the model.



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Medtronic Valuation vs Peers and Its Own History

MDT trades at 13.7 times forward 12-month earnings versus 15.5 times for the Zacks sub-industry, 19.9 times for the Zacks sector and 21.5 times for the S&P 500. The discount suggests investors want clearer margin traction before paying up.

Over the past five years, the stock has traded between 12.1 times and 22.9 times, with a median of 15.8 times. The $86 price target assumes 14.4 times forward earnings, implying only modest multiple support.



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MDT What’s Working: CAS, CRM, and Procedure Demand

Procedure-driven demand has been resilient. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue rose 9.9% year over year to $9.81 billion and topped expectations as volumes stayed firm.

Cardiac Ablation Solutions is the clearest growth driver, with sales up 78% worldwide and 124% in the United States, supported by Affera and Sphere-9 adoption. Cardiac Rhythm Management grew in the mid-single digits, supported by Micra, Aurora EV-ICD and OmniaSecure, keeping cardiovascular momentum constructive.

Medtronic What’s Not: Mix, Coronary, and U.S. Variability

Structural Heart has been uneven in the United States. The category was flat in the fourth quarter, and softer U.S. performance contributed to the variability in the outlook.

Coronary declined, and stents fell into the low double digits due to multi-region pricing declines. Medical Surgical also faces bariatric and advanced stapling weakness tied to the shift toward robotic surgery, which can pressure mix and leverage.

MDT Margin and Cost Headwinds to Underwrite

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 margins were mixed. Adjusted gross margin improved 30 basis points to 65.4%, but adjusted operating margin fell 230 basis points to 25.5% amid notable headwinds, including tariffs.

For fiscal 2027, management expects about $250 million of tariff impact to cost of goods sold, up $65 million year over year, plus roughly a one-point earnings drag from higher fuel and transportation costs. Gross margin is expected to decline about 20 basis points, including tariffs, making “can growth outpace cost drag” the key question.

Medtronic Balance Sheet and Shareholder Returns Matter

Medtronic ended fiscal 2026 with $9.2 billion in cash and investments. It issued $1.75 billion of long-term debt and repaid $2.93 billion, and generated $7.33 billion of operating cash flow and $5.43 billion of free cash flow.

The company returned $4.2 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026 and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.72 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, marking the 49th consecutive year of dividend increases. That capacity supports both tuck-in deals and ongoing returns.

MDT Short-Term Signal: What the Rank Implies

MDT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), with Style Scores of Value: C, Growth: D, Momentum: C and VGM: C. The signal points to weaker near-term sentiment and revision dynamics despite longer-cycle product catalysts.

Investors may see the platform story, but the short-term signal suggests the market wants proof that margins and weaker categories are improving before rewarding the stock.

Medtronic Decision Framework: Who MDT Fits Now

MDT may suit investors prioritizing income and steadier medical-device exposure with identifiable growth platforms, including Cardiac Ablation Solutions, Symplicity Spyral, Hugo robotic-assisted surgery and Neuroscience innovations such as Stealth AXiS and Neuroguard.

The tradeoff is that tariffs, currency sensitivity, competition, and mix and coronary pressures may limit near-term valuation upside. Investors weighing alternatives may also compare Abbott Laboratories ABT and Stryker Corporation SYK as different ways to gain procedure-driven exposure. For MDT, patience may be required until costs and mix stabilize.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.