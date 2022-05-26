Markets
MDT

Medtronic Slips After Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Thursday morning after the company's fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.

On an adjusted basis, earnings Medtronic reported earnings of $1.52 per share for the period, while analysts were looking for $1.56 per share.

Revenue for the quarter fell 1.2 percent to $8.09 billion from $8.19 billion last year. Looking ahead to full-year 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.53 to $5.65 and organic revenue growth is projected in the range of 4 to 5 percent. Currently, shares are at $100.03, down 5.22 percent from the previous close of $105.54 on a volume of 2,390,830. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $98.18-$135.89 on average volume of 5,616,656.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular