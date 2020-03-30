Medtronic Shares Ventilator Design To Help Boost Global Production - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Monday that it is publicly sharing the design specifications for the Puritan Bennett 560 (PB 560) ventilator to help increase global production of ventilator solutions for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is expected to enable participants across industries to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing to help doctors and patients dealing with COVID-19. This decision is consistent with the recent FDA Guidance and in accordance with the public health and medical response of governmental agencies globally.

PB 560 product and service manuals, design requirement documents, manufacturing documents, and schematics are now available at Medtronic.com/openventilator. The PB 560 design specifications are now available, with software code and other information following shortly.

The PB 560 ventilator is a compact, lightweight, and portable ventilator that provides airway support for both adults and children. It can be used in clinical settings and at home and provides mobile respiratory support.

Ventilators play a critical role in the management of patients with severe respiratory illness, such as COVID-19, who require assistance because they cannot breathe effectively. By placing a patient on a ventilator, the patient's lungs are permitted to rest and recover. Without ventilation support, some patients with severe respiratory disease might not survive.

