Medtronic second-quarter profit slumps on deferred care

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N reported a 64% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, partly hurt by a decline in sales of its medical devices as rising COVID-19 cases delayed elective surgeries.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $489 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 30, from $1.36 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))
