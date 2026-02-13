BioTech

Medtronic Says FDA Clears Stealth AXiS Surgical System For Robotic Spine Surgery

February 13, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT), a healthcare technology firm, announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the Stealth AXiS surgical system, a next-generation first integrated robotics platform that brings planning, navigation, and robotics together into a single, intelligent system for spine surgery.

The Stealth AXiS system is cleared for spine procedures in the U.S., with an underlying architecture designed to support future cranial and ENT applications, pending 510(k) clearance.

The Stealth AXiS system creates a clear pathway for adoption by combining familiar navigation workflows with a modular robotic design, allowing institutions to deploy what they need today and enabling future expansion across procedures, specialties, and care settings.

A key innovation of the Stealth AXiS system is LiveAlign segmental tracking, an industry-first capability that allows surgeons to visualize anatomic motion, surgical adjustments, and patient alignment in real time during spine surgery, without the need for repeated imaging.

This capability helps reduce reliance on manual steps and workflow disruption, supporting more consistent execution of patient-specific surgical plans.

As a cornerstone of Medtronic's AiBLE smart ecosystem, the Stealth AXiS system enables a more intuitive and seamless flow of information across the surgical continuum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.