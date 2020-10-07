Medtronic Reports U.S. Launch Of Adaptix Interbody System - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced the U.S. launch of Adaptix Interbody System, the first navigated titanium implant with Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology. Medtronic said this milestone represents the first 3D printed titanium implant, developed in house by the company's engineers, that incorporates the state-of-the-art Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology. Adaptix received FDA approval in August 2020.

Medtronic said the Adaptix Interbody System offers: trusted design with enhanced features; science-backed nano surface technology; and navigation efficiency and confidence. It is compatible with the Medtronic navigation platform and the newly released Grafton DBF Inject.

