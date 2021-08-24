Markets
MDT

Medtronic Reports FDA Approval Of Evolut FX TAVR System - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced FDA approval of Evolut FX TAVR system, the company's self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement system, for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis. The company said its Evolut FX system maintains the hemodynamic and durability benefits of the Evolut platform.

The Evolut FX system comes with a redesigned catheter tip for a smoother insertion profile, a more flexible delivery system that allows for 360-degree freedom of motion, with a stable, predictable deployment.

The Evolut TAVR platform in the U.S. Limited commercial release is planned for the fall with a full launch expected in early 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular