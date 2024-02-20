News & Insights

BioTech
MDT

Medtronic raises annual profit forecast on strong demand for heart devices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 20, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh and Vaibhav Sadhamta for Reuters ->

Rewrites paragraph 1 to add profit forecast, adds details throughout

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Medtronic MDT.N on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast for the third time this fiscal, banking on higher demand for its medical devices, sending the company's shares up 6% in premarket trading.

The company also said it has decided to exit its unprofitable ventilator product line but would continue to honor existing ventilator contracts.

Medtronic expects adjusted profit for the fiscal 2024 to be between $5.19 and $5.21 per share, compared with its previous forecast range of $5.13 and $5.19 per share.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.30 per share for the quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.26 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh and Vaibhav Sadhamta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shilpi Majumdar)

((christy.santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.