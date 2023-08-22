News & Insights

BioTech
MDT

Medtronic raises annual forecast as demand for medical procedures picks up

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 22, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Adds details on forecast in paragraphs 1,2,3

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic MDT.N on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast, banking on higher demand for its medical devices as surgical procedure volumes pick up pace.

Medtronic becomes the latest in line of medical device makers, including Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, Stryker SYK.N and Boston Scientific BSX.N, that are benefitting from a flurry of demand for non-urgent surgeries, after reaching a trough during the pandemic.

It now expects profit to be between $5.08 per share and $5.16 per share for the fiscal year 2024, above the range of $5 to $5.10 per share previously expected.

Excluding items, the Dublin-based medical device maker reported a profit of $1.20 per share for the first quarter ended July 28, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDT
ABT
SYK
BSX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.