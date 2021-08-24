US Markets
MDT

Medtronic raises 2022 profit forecast as medical device sales rebound

Contributors
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published

Medtronic Plc raised the lower end of its 2022 profit forecast range, buoyed by a recovery in demand for its medical devices as more people opted for non-urgent procedures deferred during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Adds estimates, revenue, CEO statement, shares

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast and beat quarterly earnings estimates on the back of a recovery in demand for its medical devices.

Other medical device makers have also seen a rebound in demand as more people opted for non-urgent procedures deferred during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Rival Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N, for instance, also topped revenue estimates and raised its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021.

"(We are seeing) continued procedure volume recovery, with most of our businesses at or above pre-COVID levels," Medtronic Chief Executive Officer Geoff Martha said in a statement.

Shares of the Dublin-based company were up 2.4% at $131.5 before the bell.

Revenue at Medtronic's heart devices unit, its biggest growth driver, increased 19% to $2.89 billion.

Medtronic said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.65 to $5.75, compared with prior expectations of between $5.60 and $5.75.

Excluding items, Medtronic earned $1.41 per share, topping analysts' expectations of $1.32 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $7.99 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT BDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular