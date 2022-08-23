US Markets
Medtronic quarterly revenue falls on supply chain challenges

Medtronic Plc on Tuesday reported a 7.7% fall in quarterly revenue, as supply chain constraints weighed on its surgical instruments business.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Tuesday reported a 7.7% fall in quarterly revenue, as supply chain constraints weighed on its surgical instruments business.

The Ukraine conflict and strict lockdowns in China have exacerbated supply chain issues induced by the pandemic, causing shortages of raw materials and chips, as well as affecting sales of medical device makers.

"As we look ahead, our supply chain is improving...and we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth," said Medtronic Chief Executive Geoff Martha.

Medtronic reiterated its 2023 adjusted earnings per share forecast between $5.53 and $5.65.

Revenue from Medtronic's medical surgical unit - which sells stapling and vessel sealing devices - fell 14% to $2 billion in the first quarter.

The medical device maker's revenue fell to $7.4 billion from $8 billion a year earlier.

