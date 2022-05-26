US Markets
Medtronic quarterly profit rises on strength in heart devices unit

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Leroy Leo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Losness

May 26 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Thursday reported a 9% rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its heart devices unit.

The medical device maker's net income rose to $1.49 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 29, from $1.36 bln, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

