Medtronic quarterly profit rises on strength in heart devices unit
May 26 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Thursday reported a 9% rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its heart devices unit.
The medical device maker's net income rose to $1.49 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 29, from $1.36 bln, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
