Medtronic Q1 profit rises 56.7%

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N posted a 56.7% jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by recovery in demand for its medical devices as more people opted for non-urgent procedures that had been deferred during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $763 million, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 30, from $487 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

