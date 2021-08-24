US Markets
Medtronic Q1 profit rises 56.7%

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N posted a 56.7% jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by recovery in demand for its medical devices as more people opted for non-urgent procedures that had been deferred during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $763 million, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 30, from $487 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

