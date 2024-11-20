Medtronic price target raised to $97 from $96 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Medtronic (MDT) to $97 from $96 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes revenue growth has been more consistent, and new launches can add upside to growth. With low expectations and a valuation multiple that is low relative to history, Bernstein sees more upside than downside for Medtronic over the next twelve months.
