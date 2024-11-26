Medtronic price target raised to $109 from $105 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Miksic raised the firm’s price target on Medtronic (MDT) to $109 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm continues to expect accelerating earnings growth in the second half of 2025, driven by solid mid-single-digit sales growth and unwinding multi-year currency hedge expenses. It continues to view the selloff post Medtronic’s fiscal Q2 results as unwarranted and remain bullish into the second half of the fiscal year.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MDT:
- Medline Industries Could Launch a $5B IPO in 2025
- Medtronic announces FDA clearance for its new InPen app
- Medtronic price target raised to $97 from $96 at Bernstein
- Medtronic price target lowered to $93 from $96 at Baird
- Medtronic price target lowered to $98 from $106 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.