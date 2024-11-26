Medtronic price target raised to $109 from $105 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Miksic raised the firm’s price target on Medtronic (MDT) to $109 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm continues to expect accelerating earnings growth in the second half of 2025, driven by solid mid-single-digit sales growth and unwinding multi-year currency hedge expenses. It continues to view the selloff post Medtronic’s fiscal Q2 results as unwarranted and remain bullish into the second half of the fiscal year.

