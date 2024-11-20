News & Insights

Stocks

Medtronic price target lowered to $98 from $106 at Wells Fargo

November 20, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen lowered the firm’s price target on Medtronic (MDT) to $98 from $106 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company reported a Q2 revenue beat. Cardiovascular, neuro, and diabetes drove the beat, Wells adds. Medtronic raised FY25 guide to 4.75%-5.0%, and looking to FY26, the firm continues to believe EPS growth could outpace top line.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MDT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.