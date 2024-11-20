Medtronic price target lowered to $98 from $106 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen lowered the firm’s price target on Medtronic (MDT) to $98 from $106 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company reported a Q2 revenue beat. Cardiovascular, neuro, and diabetes drove the beat, Wells adds. Medtronic raised FY25 guide to 4.75%-5.0%, and looking to FY26, the firm continues to believe EPS growth could outpace top line.
