Medtronic Plc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.057 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.080 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $8.927 billion from $8.589 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.057 Bln. vs. $654 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $8.927 Bln vs. $8.589 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.