Markets
MDT

Medtronic plc Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.65 billion, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.4% to $6.00 billion from $8.15 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.78 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $6.00 Bln vs. $8.15 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular