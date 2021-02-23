Medtronic plc Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.75 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $7.77 billion from $7.72 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.75 Bln. vs. $1.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $7.77 Bln vs. $7.72 Bln last year.

