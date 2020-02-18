Markets
MDT

Medtronic plc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Medtronic plc (MDT):

-EPS: $1.42 in Q3 vs. $1.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 billion or $1.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.38 per share -Revenue: $7.72 billion in Q3 vs. $7.55 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.64 Full year EPS guidance: $5.63 to $5.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular