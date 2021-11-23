Medtronic plc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.31 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $0.49 billion, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 billion or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $7.85 billion from $7.65 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $7.85 Bln vs. $7.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.75

