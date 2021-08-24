Medtronic plc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $763 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $487 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 billion or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $7.98 billion from $6.51 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.91 Bln. vs. $836 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $7.98 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year.

