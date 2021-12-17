Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.5% Yield

It looks like Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Medtronic investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.63 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.52 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Medtronic has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $102.21. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Medtronic paid out more than half (69%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MDT Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Medtronic earnings per share are up 6.9% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Medtronic has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Medtronic has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Medtronic for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Medtronic paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Medtronic from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Medtronic, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Medtronic that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

