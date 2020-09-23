Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Dividends
Medtronic plc (MDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $104.35, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDT was $104.35, representing a -14.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.15 and a 44.67% increase over the 52 week low of $72.13.

MDT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) and Masimo Corporation (MASI). MDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports MDT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.57%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MDT as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)
  • iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
  • Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
  • iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 13.57% over the last 100 days. IEHS has the highest percent weighting of MDT at 6.59%.

