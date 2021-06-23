Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Medtronic plc (MDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.73, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDT was $126.73, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.30 and a 44.54% increase over the 52 week low of $87.68.

MDT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) and Nevro Corp. (NVRO). MDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (MDT)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (MDT)

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (MDT)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (MDT)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (MDT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PWV with an increase of 13.05% over the last 100 days. IEHS has the highest percent weighting of MDT at 5.94%.

