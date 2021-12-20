Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Medtronic plc (MDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MDT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.63, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDT was $100.63, representing a -25.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.89 and a 0.37% increase over the 52 week low of $100.26.

MDT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) and NovoCure Limited (NVCR). MDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mdt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (IEHS)

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 2.83% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of MDT at 6.7%.

