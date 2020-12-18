Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Medtronic plc (MDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MDT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.34, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDT was $115.34, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.15 and a 59.91% increase over the 52 week low of $72.13.

MDT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) and Masimo Corporation (MASI). MDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports MDT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.57%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 11.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDT at 6.5%.

