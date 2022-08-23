Medtronic plc Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $929 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $7.37 billion from $7.99 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $929 Mln. vs. $763 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.37 Bln vs. $7.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.53 to $5.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.