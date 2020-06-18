Medtronic partners with Foxconn to boost ventilator production

June 18 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic MDT.N said on Thursday it had partnered with Foxconn 2317.TW to increase production of its ventilators that are critical in the care of patients with COVID-19.

