Medtronic partners with Foxconn to boost ventilator production

Manas Mishra Reuters
June 18 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic MDT.N said on Thursday it had partnered with Foxconn 2317.TW to increase production of its ventilators that are critical in the care of patients with COVID-19.

