Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Medtronic Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Medtronic had US$24.1b of debt in April 2022, down from US$26.3b, one year before. However, it does have US$10.6b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$13.5b. NYSE:MDT Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Strong Is Medtronic's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Medtronic had liabilities of US$12.4b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$25.9b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.6b as well as receivables valued at US$5.55b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$22.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Medtronic has a titanic market capitalization of US$126.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Medtronic has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.9 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Another good sign is that Medtronic has been able to increase its EBIT by 20% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Medtronic's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Medtronic generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Medtronic's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Medtronic commonly do use debt without problems. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Medtronic is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. We'd be very excited to see if Medtronic insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.