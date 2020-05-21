Medtronic misses quarterly profit estimates on COVID-19 hit

Adds background, compares with estimates

May 21 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic PLC MDT.N missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it took a hit from delays in elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company did not give a forecast for full-year 2021 citing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, but said it had ample liquidity and the board had approved a quarterly dividend of 58 cents, a 7% increase.

The company in April had warned that it was seeing a plunge in revenues across the world as hospitals, which use its medical devices, put off elective procedures to save capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Revenues fell 26.4% to $6 billion in the quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates of $6.17 billion.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $646 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 24, from $1.17 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Medtronic earned 58 cents per share, missing analysts' expectations of 68 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares of the Dublin-based company fell 1.1% to $97 before the bell in light volumes.

