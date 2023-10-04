Medtronic (MDT) to Launch Academic R&D Grants With New Pact

Medtronic plc MDT recently partnered with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to launch the Research & Development Engagement program. The grants will aid innovation, ideas, and solutions in STEM, medical technology, and business research at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Since 2020, Medtronic plc and TMCF have collaborated to create a scholarship program funded by the Medtronic Foundation and an annual internship program across the United States.

More on the News

The funds result from a collaborative relationship between Medtronic and TMCF to foster diversity in STEM education and career development.

In particular, the R&D Engagement Programme, TMCF and Medtronic plc teamed up to give five grants of $40,000 each to professors at TMCF member institutions.

The grant will emphasize that students studying business, medical technology, or other STEM fields will benefit specifically from innovative academic support. Improved academic innovation on campus and/or in the community will support sufficient funding for the conclusion of ground-breaking research and development in STEM, medical technology, and/or business.

Significance of the Grants

The Research & Development Engagement Programme is a paradigm-shifting initiative. The partnership will give teachers access to opportunities to improve their skill set, which affects students and boosts their opportunities to pursue STEM careers in corporate America.

Supporting HBCUs through the R&D Engagement Programme increases possibilities for students from diverse backgrounds and promotes skill development. As part of its dedication to removing all barriers to equity, Medtronic is pleased to collaborate with TMCF on this vital program.

Through this partnership, Medtronic remains committed to delivering the best possible experiences for patients and physicians, expanding healthcare access and delivering positive outcomes. The latest grant plays a massive role in creating some of the world's most meaningful healthcare innovations and improving the lives of millions of people.

Medtronic’s Progress Within R&D Program

In June 2023, Medtronic and Kings College Hospital were given £2.5 million in government funding for a large-scale, real-world trial of GI Genius in NHS hospitals across the UK. The cutting-edge device uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist physicians in detecting colorectal abnormalities such as polyps and gut adenomas, which may progress to cancer.

Earlier this year, Medtronic joined 4,600+ organizations globally that are leading the challenge to become carbon neutral by setting ambitious emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

Price Performance

In the past year, MDT shares have declined 1.5% compared with the industry’s fall of 9.4%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Medtronic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

