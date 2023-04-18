Medtronic (MDT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT) closed at $81.65, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 3.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Medtronic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, up 2.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.25 billion, up 1.97% from the year-ago period.

MDT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $30.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.86% and -2.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Medtronic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.94, which means Medtronic is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MDT's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

