Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $91.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

The medical device company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medtronic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 18, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.31, indicating a 3.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.86 billion, up 5.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $35.83 billion, which would represent changes of +2.37% and +6.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Medtronic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Medtronic is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.01.

Also, we should mention that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. MDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.