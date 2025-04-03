Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Medtronic (MDT) reached $87.89, with a -1.09% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.84% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.97%.

The the stock of medical device company has fallen by 5.53% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medtronic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.58, marking an 8.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.81 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $33.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5% and +3.44%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medtronic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Medtronic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Medtronic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.29. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.06.

Meanwhile, MDT's PEG ratio is currently 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

