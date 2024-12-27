Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Medtronic (MDT) standing at $80.74, reflecting a -1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.

The the stock of medical device company has fallen by 5.41% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medtronic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.36, indicating a 4.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.33 billion, indicating a 2.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $33.56 billion, indicating changes of +4.81% and +3.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Medtronic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Medtronic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medtronic is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.68.

We can also see that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

