Medtronic (MDT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $77.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 5.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medtronic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 3.7% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.66 billion, indicating a 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.55 per share and a revenue of $36.18 billion, signifying shifts of +1.09% and +7.89%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medtronic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Currently, Medtronic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.7.

One should further note that MDT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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