Medtronic (MDT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $74.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.11% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the medical device company have depreciated by 12.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 2.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medtronic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 3, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.47%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.66 billion, indicating a 8.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.57 per share and a revenue of $36.15 billion, indicating changes of +1.46% and +7.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Medtronic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Medtronic is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.97 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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