Medtronic (MDT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.60, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 9.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 21, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.58, indicating an 8.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.81 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.46 per share and a revenue of $33.48 billion, signifying shifts of +5% and +3.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Medtronic possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medtronic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.92.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.