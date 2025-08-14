Medtronic (MDT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $91.98, moving -1% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Shares of the medical device company have appreciated by 3.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.94%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medtronic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 19, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.23, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.37 billion, up 5.73% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and a revenue of $35.29 billion, representing changes of +1.09% and +5.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Medtronic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Medtronic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.56 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MDT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

